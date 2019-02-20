North Carolina Vs. Duke Live Stream: Watch NCAA Basketball Game Online

A college basketball matchup between Duke and North Carolina never disappoints, so there’s sure to be a thriller Wednesday night in Durham, N.C.

The top-ranked Blue Devils, who have steamrolled many opponents this season and currently sit at 23-2, will play host to an eighth-ranked Tar Heels squad that owns a 20-5 record.

This will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Here’s how to watch Duke vs. UNC online:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 20 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ESPN

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images