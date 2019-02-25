Bruins Foundation To Hold 50/50 Raffle To Support Youth Concussion Program

The Boston Bruins and the Massachusetts Concussion Management Coalition are teaming up to fight concussions in youth sports.

The Bruins Foundation will hold a 50/50 raffle March 7 at TD Garden at the start of the 3rd period of the Bruins game against the Florida Panthers. Half the proceeds of the guaranteed $200,000 jackpot will benefit MCMC, which funds free baseline head-trauma testing and awareness education to all Massachusetts high schools.

The raffle already is under way, and you can buy tickets online here. You also will be able to buy tickets March 7 inside TD Garden until the start of the third period.

To learn more about MCMC, visit Massconcussion.org.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images