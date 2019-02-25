Bryce Harper Rumors: Dodgers Back In On Outfielder; Would He Sign Short-Term Deal?

The Bryce Harper sweepstakes might have just become a lot more interesting.

Despite reports the Philadelphia Phillies were nearing an agreement with the free-agent outfielder, it now appears the Los Angeles Dodgers have reentered the ring and remain a suitor for Harper.

MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez reported early Monday morning that members of the Dodgers’ brass were seen in Las Vegas, where Harper lives, Sunday to meet with the slugger. And despite indications the Phillies might in the lead for Harper, Jon Heyman reported Monday there are still at least five teams still in contention for Harper.

The revelation via @JesseSanchezMLB that the Dodgers are now in on Harper is an interesting twist to say the least. Have heard there are 5 teams in at moment, though the situation is fluid. https://t.co/XhdnZqCbCK — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 25, 2019

It’s hard to say how serious those teams are in Harper, but his agent, Scott Boras, certainly would benefit from trying to make it seem like there’s more interest in his clients than there actually might be. That’s not to take anything from Heyman’s reporting, but it’s interesting to note the timing of such a report when Team Harper is probably trying to get the most out of any final offer from a team like the Phillies.

The Dodgers’ interest, however, seems legitimate — why else would they go to Vegas? — and it presents an interesting choice for Harper. He’s believed to be chasing a long-term, big-money deal. The Dodgers would have no problem generating the latter, but Los Angeles reportedly doesn’t want to commit to a long-term deal for Harper or anyone, really. So any offer from the Dodgers would have to be worth more per season if it’s going to be a shorter-term offer.

If the Dodgers get serious about Harper, it almost certainly would be on a VERY short-term deal, in keeping with their operating philosophy. Phillies, on the other hand, prepared to do a monster, long-term contract. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) February 25, 2019

From the start, Bryce Harper has sought a decade-long-plus deal. There is no indication, sources said, that has changed. The Dodgers, meanwhile, have long been opposed to very long-term deals. Still, the Dodgers’ emergence has thrown a fascinating wrench into these negotiations. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2019

The Dodgers present an intriguing option for Harper. The two-time defending National League champions would offer the 26-year-old not only a chance to contend for a World Series title in the short term but the opportunity to play in a big market for a cornerstone franchise like the Dodgers seems like it would be very tempting for a big personality like Harper.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images