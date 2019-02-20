C.J. Anderson Sheds Light On Todd Gurley’s Injury During Playoffs

It’s been two weeks since Super Bowl LIII, and little has been cleared up surrounding Todd Gurley’s limited use in the big game.

The Los Angeles Rams star running back carried the ball just 10 times for 35 yards as the team ultimately fell to the New England Patriots. Gurley also was sparsely used in the Rams’ NFC Championship Game two weeks prior to that against the New Orleans Saints.

Gurley sat out the last two games of the regular season with a knee injury, but the Rams maintained leading up to, and directly following the Super Bowl that Gurley was healthy and his lack of use was attributed to football reasons. Gurley said himself he was outplayed by fellow rusher C.J. Anderson against the Saints.

But Anderson shed light on the situation Tuesday while appearing on “Undisputed” on FS1 with Skip Bayless, saying that Gurley was far from 100 percent.

“He was more hurt than what we thought. The injury was a little bit more than what everybody in the building thought, including himself,” Anderson said.

Anderson couldn’t specify the exact nature of Gurley’s injury, but said it was related to the knee issues he’s had in the past.

“He’d never really tell me. It was tough. I would say sprained knee,” Anderson said. “Obviously, it’s the same knee injury he’s had before in his career. Obviously, I had surgery on my meniscus and once you have a knee, you always have a knee. So it aggravates. If he was getting a lot of touches earlier in the year — obviously, him being one of the best running backs that probably was the case.”

Anderson wasn’t exactly gangbusters in the Super Bowl, rushing seven times for 22 yards, so it was clear that something must have been up with the Rams star back. Either way, as Anderson would later note Tuesday, the Patriots’ gameplan made things tough for whoever was on the field on Super Sunday, and ultimately, that was the deciding factor.

