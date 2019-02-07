Celtics’ Marcus Morris Isn’t Overly Impressed By New-Look 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers evidently felt the addition of Jimmy Butler wasn’t enough to boost their NBA Finals aspirations.

Just under three months after acquiring Butler, the 76ers swung another blockbuster, this time with the Los Angeles Clippers to bring Tobias Harris to the City of Brotherly Love.

Harris, who currently is averaging 20.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, adds on to an already exciting race for Eastern Conference supremacy that features the 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics. But if you ask Marcus Morris, Harris joining the Sixers doesn’t change much.

After Bleacher Report posted an Instagram photo of Philadelphia’s new starting five — Ben Simmons, JJ Redick, Butler, Harris and Joel Embiid — Morris shared his thoughts on the Sixers’ latest transaction.

“Great pick up, not enough though,” Morris wrote in the comment section.

The case can be made that the Celtics still have a stronger lineup than the 76ers. Not to mention, it’s fair to say Boston and Toronto both have far superior depth to Philadelphia. And given the lack of chemistry the Sixers have suffered from since the arrival of Butler, another new high-profile player could bring the club back to square one all over again.

It won’t be long until Morris and the Celtics get a crack at the new-look 76ers, though, as the Atlantic Division rivals will meet next Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center.

