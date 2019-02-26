Celtics Vs. Raptors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics need a win Tuesday night, but it won’t come easy.

The Celtics are 0-2 since the NBA All-Star break, including an embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. They’ll look to right the ship Tuesday night when they visit the Toronto Raptors.

Kawhi Leonard and Co. are 44-17 this season, good for second in the Eastern Conference. Boston, meanwhile, is in fifth place with a 37-23 record.

Here’s how and when to watch Celtics vs. Raptors online:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 26, at 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Live Stream: TNT

Get in the game and enjoy the best basketball betting action at Skybook.ag.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images