NBA Rumors: Celtics Will Make ‘Everyone Available’ In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

If you’re a member of the Boston Celtics this summer, there’s a chance you might be traded to the New Orleans Pelicans.

That’s at least according to reporting from The Athletic’s Shams Charania, who profiled young Boston star Jayson Tatum on Monday. Tatum, considered one of the best young players in the NBA, is thought by some to be untouchable, but Charania indicated within the profile that any Celtic could be made available in a potential trade with the Pelicans for coveted superstar Anthony Davis.

“Around the NBA’s Feb. 7 trade deadline,” Sharania wrote, “Boston made their intentions clear to the New Orleans Pelicans surrounding their pursuit of All-NBA star Anthony Davis after the season, league sources told The Athletic: Everyone can be available.”

He eventually added: “The Celtics have eyed pairing Davis and All-Star guard Kyrie Irving, which could also clinch the re-signing of Irving. But executives around the league wondered: Would Boston really part with Tatum?”

The answer apparently is yes.

Tatum continues to say all the right things when it comes to the inclusion of his name in trade talks. If there’s any way for Boston to execute a trade with the Pelicans for Davis — while also retaining Irving, who can become a free agent this summer — that obviously is the Celtics’ best course of action. According to one report, it’s also their preferred course of action.

But none of this can happen until the summer, and in today’s NBA, that means a lot can change between now and then. As far as the current on-court product goes, the Celtics are hoping they can make some changes after two straight losses out of the All-Star break before a difficult Tuesday night matchup in Toronto.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images