Could Colin Kaepernick Be Tom Brady’s Successor? Cris Carter Floats Idea

Tom Brady isn’t going to play forever (sorry, New England Patriots fans) and Bill Belichick will need to plan for the future sooner rather than later.

After trading Jimmy Garoppolo in 2017, the Patriots have failed to find a successor for Brady to mentor but a recent report states New England is going to try and find the eventual heir to the throne in the 2019 NFL Draft.

With Dwayne Haskins, Kyler Murray, Drew Lock and Daniel Jones all projected to go off the board in the first 40 picks, the Patriots will have to target the young signal-caller they like the best and make a move for him, right?

Well, Cris Carter has a different idea and it involves … Colin Kaepernick?!

On Friday, the “First Things First” co-host floated the idea of the Patriots finding Brady’s successor in a different way than the draft and he believes New England could be the team to give Kaepernick another shot.

"The replacement for Tom Brady might not come from the draft. I wouldn't be surprised if the Patriots looked at Kap. The Krafts are very, very fond of Colin Kaepernick. If someone will do it, it will be the people in New England." — @criscarter80

Well, this is a little out there.

Yes, Kaepernick is a capable starting quarterback, but he’s now 31 years old and hasn’t played in the NFL since 2016 when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality, so it’s hard to see Belichick and Josh McDaniels looking to him as the future when Brady still has a few years left in the tank.

There’s also the fact that the NFL almost certainly has black-balled Kaepernick, with a number of less-talented quarterbacks getting the call before the Nevada product, leading to the ongoing collusion lawsuit Kaepernick filed against the NFL. Belichick also isn’t one to want to rock the boat and signing Kaepernick would create a media distraction for his club that he certainly would not want to deal with.

While Kaepernick deserves another shot in the NFL, it’s likely not going to come as Brady’s successor.