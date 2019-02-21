Here’s Chris Broussard’s Issue Kyrie Irving’s Frustration With Media Speculation

Kyrie Irving must handle what comes with the job better.

FOX Sports analyst Chris Broussard argued this point on Thursday’s episode of “First Things First,” saying the media speculation over the Boston Celtics point guard’s recent conversations with Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant and his looming bout with free agency is “part of the job.”

“They all may have been innocent, innocuous conversations, just two friends,” Broussard said. “So I get the frustration of ‘maybe everybody’s blowing it out of proportion and all that.’ I understand all that. What Kyrie has to understand is this is a part of the job.

“… Any time you’re in the public eye, athlete, politician, the president of the United States, us, you get crtitizied when you’re in the public eye. And the better you are, the higher you rank, the more you’re going to be talked about and criticized.

Broussard then urged Irving to learn from how LeBron James handles nonstop media speculation.

“… His (James’) last year in Cleveland, his last year in Miami, his last year in Cleveland again, he never let it get out of control. He has always been able to somehow not let it ruin that season for his team or himself, and Kyrie and Kevin Durant have to learn how to do it.”

Broussard offered this take on day after Irving’s interview with ESPN’s Rachel Nichols, during which he described the media’s attention on his future as energy-taxing. Irving has received criticism for his comments from the likes of Skip Bayless, Jason Whitlock and Stephen A. Smith. Broussard merely is adding fuel to the ongoing fire.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images