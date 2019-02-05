Here’s Sports Illustrated’s Cover For Super Bowl Champion Patriots

For what feels like the millionth time, the New England Patriots are on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The Super Bowl LIII champions are front and center on this week’s SI issue, with “G.O.A.T.” stretched across the page, but SI isn’t referring to Bill Belichick or Tom Brady.

No, in this case, “G.O.A.T.” refers to “greatest of all teams” — a notion that’s tough to argue with.

Take a look:

There have been many great Patriots SI covers over the years, but that has to be one of the best.

The Patriots, of course, celebrated their sixth Lombardi Trophy by parading through the streets of Boston on Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images