Patriots’ Elandon Roberts Holds Max Kellerman Clown Sign During Parade

The New England Patriots pride themselves on “ignoring the noise.” But when it comes to Max Kellerman, the Super Bowl LIII champions clearly had their ears perked.

The Patriots paraded through Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their sixth Lombardi Trophy with hoards of fans. And at one point during the festivities, linebacker Elandon Roberts held up a sign showing Kellerman with a clown nose.

“Haterade player of the year,” the sign read.

Check out this screenshot from NESN’s victory parade coverage:

Feet away from Roberts was fellow linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who loves nothing more than calling out the ESPN talking head.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images