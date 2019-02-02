Here’s Who Reggie Wayne Believes Will Win Super Bowl LIII MVP Award

The Lombardi Trophy won’t be the only piece of hardware handed out Sunday night.

After the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams battle to become champions of the football world, the MVP of Super Bowl LIII will be crowned. While we’ve seen unlikely names take home the honor in the past, Reggie Wayne believes this season’s recipient will be someone who’s quite familiar with the accolade.

“This is easy. This is a quarterback’s award,” Wayne said Thursday on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access.” The quarterbacks get all the love and all the glory. It’s gonna be Tom Brady. There’s a lot of talk that he wasn’t even supposed to be here earlier in the year, right? He wasn’t gonna make it. So Tom Brady’s gonna be the one that’s hoisting that trophy at the end, maybe even kissing it. It’s his game to go out there and win. He says he’s not retiring, so maybe he’s gonna try to add on to what he already has on his shelf.”

Brady has earned MVP honors in all but one of the Patriots’ five Super Bowl victories, so it wouldn’t be surprising if the veteran signal-caller adds another to his résumé should New England emerge victorious at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But given how the Pats’ trio of running backs have performed in the postseason thus far, one of the three could give TB12 a real run for his money.

It’s far to say Wayne’s prediction is on the safe side, but the same can’t be said for Max Kellerman’s. Not only does the “First Take” co-host believe the Rams will win Sunday night in Atlanta, he projects Ndamukong Suh to be named MVP of the contest.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports