How Tuukka Rask Has Played A Crucial Role In Bruins’ 10-Game Point Streak

Tuukka Rask has turned things around as of late.

The Boston Bruins goaltender has won each of his last five starts, including a shutout of the Washington Capitals — a team Boston has struggled to win against since 2014 — to open the month of February.

Rask took a leave of absence in November, and was pretty shaky up until mid-December. Over his past 10 games, however, Rask has gone 7-0-2 and has a 13-game personal point streak.

The 31-year-old has played a critical role in the Bruins’ 10-game point streak, giving his team an opportunity to win each night he’s in the crease.

Among goaltenders with at least 30 games played this season, Rask is fourth in goals allowed (72), seventh in save percentage (.920) and sixth in goals against average (2.37).

Rask truly is in midseason form and we can only expect him to get better from here as the B’s look to make a lengthy playoff run.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images