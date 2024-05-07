Why Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Had Rare Celebration In Game 1

Jeremy Swayman received plenty of offensive support Monday night, but there was one Bruins goal that stood out from the rest for the Boston goaltender.

Brandon Carlo scored late in the second period of Bruins-Panthers Game 1 and gave the visitors a two-goal advantage heading into the final frame at Amerant Bank Arena. The Boston defenseman found the back of the net roughly 16 hours after his wife gave birth to their first son, whose arrival into the world set the stage for a “wild” day for the Carlo family.

Swayman typically is pretty reserved in between the pipes when the Bruins light the lamp. But when Carlo scored his second goal of these Stanley Cup playoffs, the 2024 All-Star couldn’t help but celebrate.

“I don’t celebrate often, but I raised my hands with that one,” Carlo told reporters after Boston’s 5-1 win, per MassLive. “It’s so incredible what he did today. He was so excited. I can only imagine what it’s like leaving your little one and your wife at home right after. Mayson is a big part of this team too, allowing him to come and supporting him. I’s probably one of the most memorable moments I’ll have with this playoff run. No doubt about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Swayman certainly earned the right to celebrate after the series opener, too. The 25-year-old logged his most saves of the postseason thus far, stopping 38 shots from the reigning Eastern Conference champions.

Carlo, Swayman and the rest of the Bruins will try to ride the momentum into Wednesday night’s Game 2. Puck drop from the Sunshine State is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.