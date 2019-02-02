Insufferable Nick Wright Piles On Celtics Fans Amid Kyrie Irving drama

Nick Wright is wallowing in t(what he believes to be) the misery of Boston Celtics fans.

It’s been a weird few days for Boston, to be sure. Anthony Davis reportedly doesn’t want to be traded to the Celtics, and his dad is no fan of the C’s, either. And then there’s Kyrie Irving, who suddenly doesn’t sound so keen on staying in Beantown long-term.

All of this amuses Wright, whose been down on the Celtics since before the season.

Check out these tweets from the FS1 talking head:

I imagine all those folks with the leprechaun avatars who have been living in my mentions since October are going to be awfully quiet on this one… https://t.co/ndUeQZoiU5 — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 1, 2019

And this was BEFORE the quote Kyrie just dropped! https://t.co/MMtUSBuSmC — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 1, 2019

I'm just shocked, SHOCKED I SAY, about this latest development. Who possibly could've seen this coming?!? https://t.co/o7mtCIZI9T — nick wright (@getnickwright) February 1, 2019

This guy loves to hear himself talk — or tweet, or whatever.

The Davis situation certainly has cast some doubt around the future prospects of the Celtics, though it’s hard to get a genuine read on what the New Orleans Pelicans star is thinking. As for the Los Angeles Lakers, their offers to New Orleans reportedly have been underwhelming.

