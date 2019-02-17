J.D. Martinez Press Conference: Watch Red Sox Star Speak At Spring Training

J.D. Martinez is back.

The Boston Red Sox slugger arrived at spring training Sunday morning ahead of Monday’s first full-squad workout at Fenway South. Shortly after his arrival, Martinez sat down for a lengthy press conference with assembled media members.

One thing that’s abundantly clear is Martinez’s comfort level as he prepares for his second year in Boston. With last year’s lengthy, trying free agency process now behind him, the 31-year-old can focus on one thing and one thing only: baseball.

“Anytime you come to a team you’re not familiar with … this is a family, you’re walking potentially into someone else’s home, family, and you’re trying to be welcome,” Martinez said. “So there’s always that hesitation.

” … But the guys here, amazing since I got here. The guys here really welcomed me right right away, made me feel like I was part of the family right away. Obviously this year, you feel like you’re more part of the fam’ coming in.”

Martinez also confirmed he will attend the Red Sox’s White House visit May 9.

To watch Martinez’s full press conference, watch the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports