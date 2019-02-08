Jim Harbaugh Calls For Tom Brady Statue at University Of Michigan

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the greatest of all time. Well, Patriots fans think so anyway and apparently so does one NCAA football head coach.

The GOAT won his sixth Super Bowl last Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and now University of Michigan head coach and Wolverine alum Jim Harbaugh wants a statue of the 41-year-old built at the university.

“I think it’s time, don’t you, for a Tom Brady statue to be built right here,” Harbaugh said on his podcast, “Attack Each Day,” as transcribed by CBSSports.com. “Right in front of Schembechler Hall, or do you put it in the stadium? Where would you put the Tom Brady statue? The tunnel? Maybe the tunnel? Where do you put it?”

It doesn’t matter where you put the statue, Brady would probably be humbled to have one dedicated to him.

Brady is in sole possession of most Super Bowl wins by a player and although his NFL stats are spectacular, his NCAA stats aren’t bad, either. During his four-year tenure at Michigan, Brady threw for 4,773 yards, 30 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. The Wolverines went 20-5 in two seasons with Brady as the starting quarterback, winning the Citrus Bowl in 1999 and the Orange Bowl the year after.

Despite being a sixth-round draft pick back in 2000, Brady has managed to climb the ranks with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and put the haters to rest.

If a statue is built, thousands of Brady fans will flock to Michigan Stadium for the dedication ceremony.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images