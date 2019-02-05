John Wall Injury: Wizards Star Ruptures Achilles After Slipping In Home

Disaster struck the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

The Wizards learned that star guard John Wall will miss approximately 12 months due to a ruptured left Achilles he suffered after slipping and falling in his home. Wall had been dealing with an infection in an incision from a surgery performed on the same Achilles tendon in early January.

Here’s the full update from the Wizards:

Here is the Wizards' full press release on John Wall, who ruptured his Achilles "slipping and falling in his home," the release says. pic.twitter.com/0gN71usavo — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 5, 2019

Obviously, this is a huge blow to the Wizards. Currently 10th in the Eastern Conference, Washington has struggled to a 22-31 record, despite having one of the more talented rosters in the East.

Wall averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in 32 games this season. The Kentucky product still is just 28 years old.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images