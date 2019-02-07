Kyler Murray Invited To Attend NFL Draft Combine; NFL Vs. MLB Decision Looms

The field now is open for Kyler Murray to pursue a football career if that’s what he wants.

The NFL officially invited the Oklahoma Sooners quarterback to participate in the NFL Draft Combine, according to multiple reports. Murray already has declared for the NFL Draft, and his name appears on the list of players invited to attend the annual showcase for prospects. Many predict Murray will be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft, but remains to be seen whether the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner will even attend the combine.

Murray is weighing whether to play football or baseball professionally, and his looming decision is one of sports’ hottest topics. The combine will take place between Feb. 26 and March 4 in Indianapolis, Ind., but Murray is scheduled to report to the Oakland Athletics’ spring-training camp, which will begin Feb. 15.

Murray almost is out of time, and his decision on which sport to play likely will come in a matter of days.

