Kyrie Irving Injury: Here’s Latest On Celtics Guard’s Right Knee Sprain

The Celtics received some much-needed good news Sunday afternoon.

After Boston blew a 28-point lead to lose to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday night at TD Garden, it feared Kyrie Irving also might miss an extended period of time.

The star guard suffered a right knee sprain in the second quarter of Saturday’s loss. Head coach Brad Stevens said he “didn’t know anything about it” after the loss. But now we have a little more insight to just how serious (or not) the injury to Irving really is.

Kyrie Irving’s right knee sprain isn’t serious and expected to be day-to-day on a return, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2019

That’s certainly a relief.

While it’s unclear whether Irving will play in Tuesday’s showdown with the Philadelphia 76ers, the panic should disappear knowing Irving likely won’t miss an extended period of time.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images