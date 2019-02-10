Watch Kendall Coyne Schofield Win NWHL Fastest Skater Competition

Kendall Coyne Schofield has had a pretty eventful few weeks since the NHL All-Star game.

Coyne Schofield competed in the NHL’s fastest skater competition in San Jose in January. The 26-year-old broke down barriers by becoming the first woman to compete in the All-Star skills competition. The Minnesota Whitecaps forward posted a time of 14.346, beating Arizona Coyotes forward Clayton Keller.

After the skills competition, Coyne Schofield had the opportunity to call a game on NBC Sports with Pierre McGuire, continuing to make history.

More recently though, she again competed in the fastest skater competition, this time in the National Women’s Hockey League’s All-Star skills competition.

The Whitecaps forward won the competition with a time of 13.9 seconds, beating her time from the NHL competition.

Last night at the @NWHL All-Star skills competition, @KendallCoyne beat the time she set in San Jose. pic.twitter.com/jsKjGYGvlS — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 10, 2019

Coyne Schofield is a trailblazer for women’s hockey and is bringing to light the importance of providing coverage for women’s sports.

What will be next for the NWHL’s fastest skater?

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images