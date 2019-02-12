Manchester United Vs PSG Live Stream: Watch Champions League Game Online

After two months of waiting, European soccer’s brightest lights will return to full glimmer at the Theater of Dreams.

Manchester United will host PSG on Tuesday at Old Trafford in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. Manchester United finished second in Group H and shuddered in December when UEFA pitted it against Group C winner PSG in the Round of 16 draw. But the landscape has changed dramatically in the intervening period.

Manchester United fired Jose Mourinho as manager and replaced him with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who has led the Red Devils to 10 wins and one draw in his first 11 games in charge.

PSG was expected to represent the stiffest of tests, but recent injuries to Neymar and Edinson Cavani will blunt an attack which scored a Champions League-high 17 goals in six group-stage games.

The teams will face off March 6 in the second leg of their round-of-16 series.

TNT will broadcast the Manchester United versus PSG game in English, and Univision Deportes will air it in Spanish in the United States. Here’s how to watch the game online.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FuboTV | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images