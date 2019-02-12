Mookie Betts’ Athletic Prowess On Full Display In This Impressive Video

Is there anything Mookie Betts can’t do?

(Aside from hitting a grand slam in under 13 pitches, probably not.)

The Boston Red Sox outfielder is a three-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner, two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, American League Most Valuable Player award winner and a World Series champion. Oh, and he still is just 26 years old.

But Betts’ talents extend far beyond the baseball field.

You’re probably aware of his prowess on the bowling alley, but what you might not know is that Betts also is adept on the hardwood and gridiron, as well.

Watch Betts display all his talents in this impressive video:

Meh.

Betts and the Red Sox are gearing up to defend their World Series title. Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report Wednesday, while the first full-squad workout is set for Monday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images