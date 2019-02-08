Marcus Morris Discusses Possibility Of Twin Brother Joining Celtics

It was reported that Markieff Morris, who recently was traded to the Pelicans from the Washington Wizards, could be released by New Orleans.

And if that ends up happening, his twin brother would love to join forces.

Markieff’s twin brother, Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris, opened up about the possibility of his brother joining the Celtics. While there’s plenty of opportunities around the NBA, Marcus is hoping his brother — who currently is dealing with a neck injury — doesn’t decide to play for any of the Celtics’ Eastern Conference rivals.

“We’re still trying to figure out what he’s going to do,” Marcus Morris told reporters Thursday, via NBC Sports. “If he’s cleared (to return from injury), then I’m definitely going to have the conversation with him. I’d rather him go to the West.”

Marcus Morris is excited to see where his brother ends up, noting he’ll be the first person to know, even joking about possibly leaking the news.

Markieff was averaging 11.5 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game before his neck injury.

