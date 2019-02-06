Matthew Slater Had Best Reaction To Julian Edelman Winning Super Bowl MVP

Super Bowl MVP more often than not is a quarterback’s award, but that wasn’t the case this past Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Julian Edelman earned MVP honors in Super Bowl LIII, becoming the first wide receiver to claim the accolade in 10 years. Edelman certainly was a deserving recipient, as his 10 catches for 141 yards were much-needed in the New England Patriots’ 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Still, there was some uncertainty over who would win Super Bowl LIII MVP once the game concluded. In addition to Edelman, a handful of Patriots defenders made a strong case for the award. But when Matthew Slater found out it was going home with No. 11, he embraced his longtime teammate as if he were a proud father.

You can check out Slater learn of Edelman’s Super Bowl LIII MVP win here.

In fact, Slater might have been more excited than Edelman himself. In typical Patriots fashion, the 10-year NFL veteran shifted the credit to his teammates after the game.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports