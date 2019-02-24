Watch Michael Chavis Hit Three-Run Homer To Propel Red Sox Over Twins

Boston Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis is having one heck of a spring training thus far.

After launching a three-run home run Saturday against the New York Yankees, Chavis launched another three-run homer against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday to give the Red Sox a 7-5 lead in the eighth inning.

Chavis is one of the Red Sox’s top prospects and he now has six RBIs over the past two games.

Before moving up to Pawtucket last season, Chavis played for Double-A Portland and batted .303 with 17 RBIs and 6 home runs. With Triple-A Pawtucket, Chavis batted .273 with seven RBIs and two home runs.

After a long 2018 season where Chavis struggled with his power at the plate, he certainly seems to be lighting up the Grapefruit League.

Chavis finally is maturing as a hitter and it’s nice to see when it’s coupled with Bobby Dalbec who also is showing power at the plate.

The Sox managed to rally and defeat the Twins 8-5.

