Mics Catch Brad Stevens Drop F-Bomb After Jayson Tatum Technical Vs. Raptors

Nothing went right for the Boston Celtics in the second quarter against the Toronto Raptors.

The C’s were outscored 36-13 in the quarter, and in the final seconds, Jayson Tatum was called for a technical after waiving his hand at a referee following an offensive foul call.

Here's (most of) the sequence when Tatum gets T'd up (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/8VqvKRbsh1 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 27, 2019

Tatum seemed shocked that he was T’d up, and his coach Brad Stevens was none too pleased with the call as well, with the coach dropping an F-bomb on a live mic that was picked up by NBC Sports’ broadcast.

(You can watch the NSFW exchange here)

It’s been a trying week for the Celtics, with Stevens voicing some frustration afer Boston’s loss to the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. Tuesday night was another trying one for the Boston bench boss.

