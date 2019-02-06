NBA Rumors: Celtics Have Discussed Jayson Tatum For Anthony Davis Trade

Just because the Boston Celtics can’t trade for Anthony Davis until the summer doesn’t mean they haven’t spoken with the New Orleans Pelicans about what a potential deal to put superstar forward in green might look like.

Ever since Davis requested a trade 10 days ago, his agent, Rich Paul, has sent word through various channels that the 25-year-old doesn’t see Boston as a long-term home and would prefer to be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers. None of this apparently has deterred Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge, who long has coveted Davis, as Boston reportedly has been sending messages to the Pelicans asking them to wait until the summer to trade their star play and the Celtics will make the offer worth their while.

That offer reportedly will start with Jayson Tatum.

While reports have leaked that Boston has “refused to directly dangle” their 20-year-old forward in talks for Davis, The Athletic’s Sam Amick reported Tuesday, citing a league source, that Boston has indeed discussed Tatum “extensively” with the New Orleans and the Duke product is expected to be apart of the talks when the summer rolls around.

Via Amick:

“A source with knowledge of the talks said the potential centerpiece in a Pelicans package, 20-year-old Celtics small forward Jayson Tatum, has been discussed extensively by the two teams and is expected to be a major part of the talks when June rolls around.”

Any Celtics offer likely would start with Tatum and include a boatload of draft picks and other young players, things Ainge is all too willing to give up in order to acquire Davis. Tatum will be hard to part with, though. The young star flashed in his rookie season, showing superstar potential while leading the Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals.

Boston, obviously, isn’t the only team in the bidding, as Magic Johnson and the Lakers also are thirsting after Davis.

The Lakers and Pelicans had been “discussing” trade offers for Davis ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline, but New Orleans reportedly asked for the Lakers’ entire young core and six to eight draft picks, a demand the Lakers are unwilling to meet.

LA reportedly pulled out of talks Tuesday and it appears the Pelicans will hold on to Davis for the remainder of the season and see if Boston’s offer does indeed compel them to move one of the best players in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images