NBA Rumors: 76ers-Clippers Blockbuster Trade To Send Tobias Harris To Philly

The Philadelphia 76ers are trying to make their move in the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers agreed to a huge trade sending forward Tobias Harris to Philly, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday morning.

In exchange for Harris, the Sixers are reportedly sending rookie guard Laundry Shamet to LA as well as an unprotected 2020 first-round pick, and the Miami Heat’s 2021 unprotected first-round pick.

Here’s what the full deal looks like, according to Wojnarowski.

Philadelphia acquires:

Tobias Harris

Boban Marjanovic

Mike Scott

Los Angeles acquires:

Landry Shamet

Wilson Chandler

Mike Muscala

2020 first-round pick

2021 first-round pick (via Miami)

2021 second-round pick

2023 second-round pick (via Detroit)

Harris, the No. 19 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, has been a bit of a late bloomer, as he’s in the midst of his best season at age 26. Harris is averaging a career-high 20.9 points per game to go along with nearly eight rebounds and three assists for the Clippers.

He should fit in nicely as a part of a Sixers core that includes Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler as a formidable threat in the Eastern Conference.

