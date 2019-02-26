Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins look to remain hot against a team they narrowly beat Feb. 18 when they welcome the San Jose Sharks to TD Garden on Tuesday night.

Boston has caught fire of late, earning points in its last 13 contests. The Bruins also just wrapped up a West Coast road trip when they earned nine of a possible 10 points. Meanwhile, San Jose has won two of its last three and is coming off a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The lines will look a tad different due to newly acquired Marcus Johansson making his debut on David Krejci’s right side. Charlie Coyle will be playing in his first home game for Boston since being traded to the B’s, and will center the third line. Kevan Miller remains out with an upper-body injury, so John Moore will play alongside Matt Grzelcyk.

Jaroslav Halak will start between the pipes for the Bruins opposite of Martin Jones.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (36-17-9)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen

Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Marcus Johansson

Joakim Nordstrom — Charlie Coyle — David Backes

Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo

John Moore — Matt Grzelcyk

Jaroslav Halak

SAN JOSE SHARKS (37-18-8)

Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Joe Pavelski

Evander Kane — Tomas Hertl — Joonas Donskoi

Gustav Nyquist — Joe Thornton — Kevin Labanc

Lukas Radil — Barclay Goodrow — Melker Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Erik Karlsson

Radim Simek — Brent Burns

Brenden Dillon — Justin Braun

Martin Jones

Thumbnail photo via Neville E. Guard/USA TODAY Sports Images