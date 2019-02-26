Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Sharks Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins look to remain hot against a team they narrowly beat Feb. 18 when they welcome the San Jose Sharks to TD Garden on Tuesday night.
Boston has caught fire of late, earning points in its last 13 contests. The Bruins also just wrapped up a West Coast road trip when they earned nine of a possible 10 points. Meanwhile, San Jose has won two of its last three and is coming off a 5-3 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
The lines will look a tad different due to newly acquired Marcus Johansson making his debut on David Krejci’s right side. Charlie Coyle will be playing in his first home game for Boston since being traded to the B’s, and will center the third line. Kevan Miller remains out with an upper-body injury, so John Moore will play alongside Matt Grzelcyk.
Jaroslav Halak will start between the pipes for the Bruins opposite of Martin Jones.
Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (36-17-9)
Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen
Jake DeBrusk — David Krejci — Marcus Johansson
Joakim Nordstrom — Charlie Coyle — David Backes
Sean Kuraly — Noel Acciari — Chris Wagner
Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy
Torey Krug — Brandon Carlo
John Moore — Matt Grzelcyk
Jaroslav Halak
SAN JOSE SHARKS (37-18-8)
Timo Meier — Logan Couture — Joe Pavelski
Evander Kane — Tomas Hertl — Joonas Donskoi
Gustav Nyquist — Joe Thornton — Kevin Labanc
Lukas Radil — Barclay Goodrow — Melker Karlsson
Marc-Edouard Vlasic — Erik Karlsson
Radim Simek — Brent Burns
Brenden Dillon — Justin Braun
Martin Jones
