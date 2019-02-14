NFL Rumors: Nick Foles, This Team Have ‘Mutual Interest,’ Insider Believes

Will Nick Foles take his talents to the AFC South in 2019?

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo claimed Thursday on the NFL Network the Jacksonville Jaguars will be interested in acquiring the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback this offseason and also suggested the Super Bowl LII MVP would be interested in joining the Jags.

Jacksonville likely will be in the market for a quarterback after reportedly deciding to move on from Blake Bortles. Foles is expected to leave Philadelphia this offseason, and Garafolo believes the Joe Flacco trade altered the landscape for NFL QBs to the point where Jacksonville becomes Foles’ most logical destination.

How does Joe Flacco to the Broncos affect the Nick Foles market? 🤔 (via @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/8tMavTUE7c — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 13, 2019

“So, now everybody’s making the connection to Jacksonville for Foles, and it’s an obvious one,” Garafolo said. “And I do believe they are interested there, and there’s going to be mutual interest. And that’s the key. I mean, some of these other places that are going to open up for Nick Foles, I don’t know that he’s going to have a lot of interest in those spots.

“… Now we look to some of the shrinking spots for Nick Foles, a lot of people are talking about Miami as a possibility, I just don’t see that as a possibility for Nick Foles right now. So, it looks like ‘destination: Jacksonville’ right now in large part because the (Eagles) certainly want to make sure he doesn’t end up in the division, with the Giants or the Redskins.”

Using similar reasoning, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora connected Foles to the Jaguars on Wednesday, and The Athletic’s Jay Glazer also linked the player with the team.

Exactly how Jacksonville might acquire Foles remains to be seen. Foles earlier this month voided the final year of his contract to become a free agent, as most assume the Eagles intend to stick with Carson Wentz as their starter. They can place the $25 million-plus franchise tag on Foles between Feb. 19 and March 5 and try to trade him to the highest bidder or they can allow him to leave in free agency.

Jacksonville probably will be among the teams watching the Eagles closely in the coming weeks and months.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images