Patriots Might ‘Need New Plane’ To Fit This After Super Bowl LIII Win

The New England Patriots will need at least some new paint in order to shuttle the weight of history around the country and beyond.

The Patriots Twitter account said Monday the team is “gonna need a new plane,” presumably in order to carry a sixth Vincent Lombardi Trophy on board. Surely, the Patriots’ plane can carry the weight of the NFL championship trophy they claimed Sunday by beating the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII. However, the tail fin undoubtedly needs an update.

We’re gonna need a new plane. pic.twitter.com/odQdV24UQt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

The Patriots on Monday afternoon returned from Atlanta to New England, where their victory celebrations will continue long into the night and might extend uninterrupted through Tuesday’s victory parade and rolling rally through the streets of Boston.

Their next formal group trip probably won’t take place for months, giving airplane artists plenty of time to add that sixth Lombardi trophy to the tail fin … or for the champions to acquire a new plane, if it strikes their fancy.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images