Paul Pierce Explains Why He Would Take Raptors’ Roster Over Celtics’

The Boston Celtics’ struggles have mounted so much that even one of the franchise’s greatest players in history is starting to get concerned.

To say the Celtics laid an egg Tuesday night would be an understatement. Boston was run out of Scotiabank Arena by the Toronto Raptors, extending its losing streak to three. But even before the battle between Eastern Conference powerhouses, Paul Pierce issued some surprising comments regarding his former team.

Pierce, who typically isn’t one to criticize the Celtics, explained during Tuesday’s edition of ESPN’s “The Jump” why he’d rather have Toronto’s roster for the remainder of the season than Boston’s.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I’m gonna say the Toronto Raptors,” Pierce said. “I like what they’ve done with Kawhi Leonard, they got (Marc) Gasol, they added (Jeremy) Lin and I just don’t think they have the clutter around the locker room like Boston has. I think Boston is just Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde right now. They’re great some weeks then not so good. Toronto’s been steady pretty much the whole year. When you got a superstar like Kawhi Leonard on your side — Boston has Kyrie, but Leonard is the better player. So this roster is built to win, to win right now. They can win a championship.”

There’s no doubt the Raptors have exemplified much greater cohesion than the Celtics this season, but purely from a roster standpoint, the case can be made that Boston still has the edge. The C’s very well might have the deepest collection of players in the league, the only problem is, the club still has yet to figure out the best way to utilize its roster from top to bottom.

Boston has 21 games remaining on its regular-season schedule before playoff action gets underway. But if the C’s are unable to come together by spring, their wealth of talent easily could go all for naught via an early postseason exit.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports