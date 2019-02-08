Ryan Newman Adds Acorns As Multi-Race Sponsor Of Roush Fenway No. 6 Ford

Ryan Newman looks to plant the seed for a successful season with a new sponsor this year.

Newman’s No. 6 Ford will rock the signature neon green of Acorns, a mobile investing technology company, for multiple races in 2019, Roush Fenway Racing announced Friday. The paint scheme will debut Feb. 24 at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second points-paying race on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

“I came from humble beginnings,” Newman said in a statement. “My father was an auto mechanic who wanted to race but never had the chance to do so. He taught me to invest in myself and never stop growing. I’m excited to represent a company like Acorns that is encouraging all Americans to invest in their future.”

Newman is entering his first season with RFR and 18th season overall at NASCAR’s top level. He has 18 career victories, including a win in the 2008 Daytona 500.

Acorns allows customers to save for retirement and earn extra money by automatically investing spare change from everyday purchases into a diverse, low-cost portfolio of funds and is available via an app for iPhone, Android or desktop.

Newman opens the 2019 season Sunday at Daytona International Speedway with the Advance Auto Parts Clash.

