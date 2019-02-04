Super Bowl LIII Takeaways: How Patriots’ Pass Rush Pressured Rams

New England Patriots fans are not allowed to complain about their defense for at least eight months. Sorry, these are the rules.

One would have thought the sky was falling one month into the Patriots’ 2018 season after they lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions. Fast forward four months and they submitted one of the greatest defensive performances in Super Bowl history Sunday when they beat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3.

Here are our takeaways from Super Bowl LIII:

All stats via Pro Football Focus.

PASS RUSH

LB Kyle Van Noy: sack, QB hit, three hurries

LB Dont’a Hightower: two sacks, QB hit, hurries

DT Lawrence Guy: QB hit, three hurries

DE Trey Flowers: QB hit, two hurries

CB Jonathan Jones: sack

DE Adrian Clayborn: QB hit

DE Deatrich Wise: hurry

DT Malcom Brown: hurry

DT Adam Butler: hurry

DT Danny Shelton: hurry

FS Duron Harmon: hurry

— The Patriots generated a pressure rate of 52.3 percent. They generated pressure on 50 percent or more snaps in all three postseason games.

— Van Noy and Guy had the highest pressure percentage on the team.

— Harmon brought pressure on cornerback Stephon Gilmore’s interception.

— The Patriots blitzed 20 times. They sacked Goff on two of those 20 plays. Gilmore’s interception also came on a blitz.

PASS COVERAGE

CB Jonathan Jones: five catches on nine targets for 81 yards

CB Stephon Gilmore: 4-8, 48 yards, INT, PBU

CB JC Jackson: 2-3, 34 yards

LB Dont’a Hightower: 2-2, 19 yards, PBU

LB Kyle Van Noy: 1-1, 19 yards

CB Jason McCourty: 2-5, 18 yards, PBU

DE John Simon: 1-1, 8 yards

FS Devin McCourty: 1-2, 3 yards

LB Albert McClellan: 1-1, -1 yard

SS Patrick Chung: PBU

— The Patriots used Jones at safety and Chung at linebacker. Jackson mostly covered tight ends. The Patriots also stayed in zone coverage more than usual. It was a major departure from what the Patriots usually run on defense, which is heavy man.

— Gilmore had a tough matchup against Brandin Cooks but held up well. The Patriots doubled Robert Woods often with Jones.

— Jason McCourty made an incredible play to break up a pass intended for Cooks when he was wide open in the end zone. The McCourty twins are still pretty darn fast.

RUN DEFENSE

DE Deatrich Wise: three stops

DE Trey Flowers: three stops

LB Kyle Van Noy: two stops

DT Danny Shelton: two stops

LB Dont’a Hightower: two stops, two missed tackles

DT Lawrence Guy: stop

FS Devin McCourty: stop

CB Jonathan Jones: stop

LB Albert McClellan: stop

CB Stephon Gilmore: stop, missed tackle

— The Rams rushed for 62 yards on 18 carries for just 3.4 yards per pop. The Patriots’ run defense became very good by the end of the season.

— Shelton was a monster up front. He was far more disruptive than usual.

— Neither Todd Gurley nor C.J. Anderson averaged more than 2 yards after contact per carry.

PASS PROTECTION

LT Trent Brown: two hurries

RT Marcus Cannon: two hurries

QB Tom Brady: sack

C David Andrews: QB hit

LG Joe Thuney: hurry

RG Shaq Mason: hurry

— The Patriots limited defensive tackle Aaron Donald to just one QB hit and one hurry. He was basically a non-factor.

— Tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Dwayne Allen, running backs Sony Michel and James White and fullback James Develin didn’t allow any pressures.

PASSING ACCURACY

— Quarterback Tom Brady went 21-of-34 for 262 yards with an interception. Among those 13 incompletions, three were dropped passes and one came as Brady was hit while he threw the ball.

— Wide receivers Julian Edelman and Chris Hogan and running back Sony Michel each dropped a pass.

— Brady was 2-of-5 on deep passes for 54 yards.

RUSHING ATTACK

WR Cordarrelle Patterson: three forced missed tackles, 7.5 yards after contact per attempt

RB Sony Michel: two forced missed tackles, 3.1 yards after contact per attempt

RB Rex Burkhead: one forced missed tackle, 4 yards after contact per attempt

RB James White: 1.5 yards after contact per attempt

WR Julian Edelman: no yards after contact per attempt

— Patterson, as usual, was the Patriots’ most productive ball-carrier per snap.

— The Patriots quietly rushed for 154 yards on 32 attempts for 4.8 yards per carry. That includes Brady’s two kneel-downs for -2 yards.

For more grades, advanced statistics and more at Pro Football Focus, go to ProFootballFocus.com.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images