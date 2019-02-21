These NBA HOFers Don’t Support Anthony Davis’ Public Trade Demand

Anthony Davis has very publicly made it known he doesn’t want to don a New Orleans Pelicans jersey anymore.

Some applaud the 25-year-old super star for attempting to take control of his career, but some of the game’s best have been irked by the six-time All-Star’s public request, according to Bleacher Report’s Ken Berger.

Hall of Fame forward Rick Barry called Davis’ request “ridiculous” and didn’t stop there.

“Work it out with the team, the agent, the general manager, the owner and try to figure out what could be done,” Barry said . “What’s in the best interests of the player? What could be done for the team? And work it out in private. I mean, coming out and doing that, I’m not a fan of that.”

San Antonio Spurs Hall of Fame center David Robinson also disagreed with the Pelicans forward.

“I always appreciated when a guy was going to kind of hang in there and fight the good fight and build a team,” Robinson said. “And the one thing that for me is a little disappointing is that guys don’t want to take on the challenge of building a team.”

With Davis under contract through the 2019-20 NBA season, the Pelicans don’t necessarily need to adhere to his request, but expect an intense bidding war for the forward come July.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images