Tom Brady Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Ten years ago Tuesday, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen tied the knot.

Had it not been for that fateful day in 2009, the New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel lover might have, you know, gotten married a couple days later, or something. Maybe they would’ve said their vows the next year — who knows?

Either way, wedding anniversaries are very, very important, and Brady acknowledged as much in a heartfelt Instagram post Tuesday morning.

“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” Brady wrote. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! #bosslady (insert star, heart and heart-eye emojis).”

Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who got butterflies after reading that.

Here’s Bundchen’s response:

“Awww I love you so much!!! <3<3<3<3”

She also had a post of her own.

Patriots fans can relate.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images