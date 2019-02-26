Tom Brady Celebrates 10th Wedding Anniversary With Heartfelt Instagram Post

Ten years ago Tuesday, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen tied the knot.
Had it not been for that fateful day in 2009, the New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel lover might have, you know, gotten married a couple days later, or something. Maybe they would’ve said their vows the next year — who knows?
Either way, wedding anniversaries are very, very important, and Brady acknowledged as much in a heartfelt Instagram post Tuesday morning.
“Ten years ago, I didn’t realize how much I could love you and the family we created together,” Brady wrote. “My heart is so full and I am so blessed! I know our journey has not been easy, but the challenges we have overcome have made our bond stronger and our love grow deeper. Thank you for loving me, for supporting my dreams, and for nurturing our family in the way that only you could. You are my rock, my love and my light! I love you and I love our family! #bosslady (insert star, heart and heart-eye emojis).”
Don’t worry, you’re not the only one who got butterflies after reading that.
Here’s Bundchen’s response:
“Awww I love you so much!!! <3<3<3<3”
She also had a post of her own.
I can’t believe it’s already been 10 years since we’ve chosen to walk this life together… and what incredible 10 years we’ve had! There is nothing that I love more in this world than you and our family. Thank you for being on this journey with me and for doing the work that it takes to make it so special. May we continue growing together, walking side by side supporting and loving one another for many many years to come. Te amo tanto❤ Não acredito que já faz 10 anos desde que nós escolhemos andar juntos nesta vida … e que incríveis 10 anos nós tivemos! Não há nada nesse mundo que eu ame mais que você e nossa família. Obrigada por estar nessa jornada comigo e por se dedicar para torná-la tão especial. Que possamos continuar crescendo juntos, caminhando lado a lado, apoiando e amando um ao outro por muitos e muito anos. Te amo tanto.
Patriots fans can relate.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
