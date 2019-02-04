Tom Brady Throws Passes To Fans At Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII Victory Party

After a long, grueling season, most NFL players likely would prefer to give themselves a brief break from football-related activities.

But Tom Brady isn’t like most NFL players.

The 41-year-old quarterback wrapped up his 19th season in the league with his sixth Lombardi Trophy. The New England Patriots wasted no time getting into party mode after taking down the Los Angeles Rams, but Brady acted as if he still was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

As the Super Bowl LIII champs rejoiced in a postgame party, Brady couldn’t help himself from throwing a few passes to fans in attendance.

You can watch Brady let it loose here.

Brady was quick to admit after the game that he wished the Patriots’ offense performed better. So who knows, maybe he’s just trying to make up for what he left on the field.

Thumbnail photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports