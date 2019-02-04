Kyle Van Noy Crashed Sean McVay’s Press Conference To Shake Coach’s Hand

Like many players on the New England Patriots, Kyle Van Noy knows what it is like to be on the wrong end of the scoreboard in the Super Bowl.

So while the linebacker took great joy in celebrating the Pats’ 13-3 win in Super Bowl LIII, and had plenty of fun calling out the haters, Van Noy made sure to show the proper respect to the Los Angeles Rams after the game.

And he went to great lengths to acknowledge Rams head coach Sean McVay’s for a good game.

Van Noy crashed McVay’s postgame press conference, still in his uniform, to reach out for a hand shake. McVay obliged, saying “Thanks Kyle, I respect you.”

"I'm pretty numb right now. Definitely, I got outcoached." Pats' Kyle Van Noy stops by to shake hands with McVay. pic.twitter.com/TVfIBybu9V — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) February 4, 2019

Van Noy had a terrific game in a dominant defensive performance for the Pats, recording four tackles with one sack.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports Images