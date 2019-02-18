Twitter Has Field Day With Kyrie Irving-To-LeBron James All-Star Game Alley-Oop

Sunday night’s NBA All-Star Game produced a sequence that basketball fans have seen quite a few times before.

In the fourth quarter of the star-studded event at Spectrum Center in Charlotte N.C., Kyrie Irving floated a slick alley-oop to LeBron James as Team LeBron padded its lead over Team Giannis.

Irving and James teamed up for countless highlight-reel plays over the course of their three seasons together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. But putting nostalgia aside, several folks on Twitter believe (or hope) the Irving-to-James alley-oop was a sign of things to come as Irving’s future with the Boston Celtics remains uncertain.

Irving reuniting with James seemed impossible just a few months ago, but it’s become clear the former teammates have put the past behind them and now are on good terms. That said, Irving’s recent remarks about his future largely have been overblown, and one has to imagine the most likely scenario this summer is the Celtics re-signing their star point guard.

Plus, if you ask Los Angeles Lakers fans, they’d probably prefer James to soon be teammates with his other Team LeBron teammate, Anthony Davis.

