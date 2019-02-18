NBA All-Star Game Live Blog: Score, Highlights From Team LeBron Vs. Team Giannis

The NBA All-Star Game is here and it’s time to check out some the league’s best talent from the East and West. Team captains LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo look to lead their respective teams to victory Sunday night at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.

Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard and James Harden were selected by James as starters, while Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, Paul George and Kemba Walker highlight Team Giannis.

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET with all the bragging rights on the line.

Keep it right here for live updates from Team LeBron-Team Giannis.

7:45 p.m. ET: LeBron James and Dwayne Wade will take the court as teammates for the final time in their careers. Wade officially announced he will call it quits at the end of the season, and will serve as a reserve for Team LeBron.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images