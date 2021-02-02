Connecticut Whale Withdraw From NWHL Lake Placid Bubble

And then there were four.

The NWHL began its shortened 2021 season in Lake Placid last week in order to help combat the spread of COVID-19.

The Metropolitan Riveters had to withdraw from Lake Placid after several members of their team tested positive for the virus, and it appears a second team is following suit.

The Connecticut Whale forfeited their Monday night game against the Minnesota Whitecaps and no longer will compete for the Isobel Cup, the NWHL announced, noting it was the decision of the team.

The NWHL has accepted the decision of the Connecticut Whale to forfeit their game scheduled for earlier tonight against Minnesota and to withdraw from the tournament. — NWHL (@NWHL) February 2, 2021

The Boston Pride’s contest against the Buffalo Beauts originally was set to be an elimination game, but instead will be for the third and fourth seeds.

The Isobel Cup semifinals are set for Feb. 4.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter: @CTWhale_NWHL