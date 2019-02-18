Which Team Would Be Best Fit For Antonio Brown? Ex-NFL Stars Make Cases

Antonio Brown has put the ball in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ court.

Now, we wait.

There’s been a growing divide between Brown and the Steelers ever since Week 17 of last season, which saw Brown get benched despite Pittsburgh needing a win in pursuit of a playoff spot. While most expected the two sides’ differences were irreconcilable, Brown eliminated any idea of the contrary by saying goodbye to the franchise in a recent Instagram post.

The Steelers likely now will look to move Brown, and the star wideout is sure to have a long list of suitors. While the seven-time Pro Bowl selection doesn’t have much say in where he’s dealt, some teams, of course, could use his services more than others.

During Saturday’s edition of “NFL Total Access” on NFL Network, former Pro Bowl running backs Terrell Davis and Maurice Jones-Drew made their cases for which teams would be the “best fit” for Brown.

Both the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars could use a bit of star power, as they were among the league’s worst last season. It’s tough to imagine Brown would be thrilled with going to either team, though, as the Cardinals are going through a rebuild and the Jaguars have no identity at quarterback.

Still, it’s anyone’s guess as to where Brown ends up. But according to one report, you can rule out the New England Patriots as well as the Steelers’ AFC North rivals.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports