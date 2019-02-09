Why Kyle Van Noy Was Glad To See Julian Edelman Shave Burly Beard

The New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LIII victory tour has had it all: a victory parade, two visits to TD Garden and even some facial hair grooming.

Both Tom Brady and Julian Edelman said goodbye to their beards for charity this week. While Brady was more so just getting cleaned up, Edelman parted ways with a monstrosity that was taking over his face.

And Kyle Van Noy, for one, was happy to see the razors finally come out for Super Bowl LIII.

“Yeah I’m damn glad he shaved,” Van Noy said Friday during an appearance on NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access.” “It looked like a rat’s nest in there, man.”

Edelman typically lets his face follicles stretch their arms and legs over the course of the season. So while the star wideout’s beard situation now is tame, that probably won’t be the case come next winter.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports