Willie McGinest Believes This Team Would Be ‘Perfect Fit’ For Antonio Brown

It appears the wheels are in motion for Antonio Brown’s departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown’s days in Pittsburgh effectively have been numbered since Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season, and that became clearer Tuesday when the star wide receiver met with Steelers owner Art Rooney II. Brown took to Twitter to report that the meeting was “great,” but the outcome was an agreement that a separation was in the best interest of both sides.

The attention now shifts to where Brown will take his talents next. While one has to imagine the majority of the league at least has some level of interest in Brown, three-time Super Bowl champion Willie McGinest believes there’s one franchise that stands alone as the “best fit” for the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

The 49ers have been the most consistent team in rumors involving Brown of late, and with just a quick glance at the 30-year-old’s Instagram page, it seems as though he’s interested in relocating to San Francisco. The Niners could serve themselves well by providing franchise quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with a top-tier target, and Brown likely would flourish under a sharp offensive mind like Kyle Shanahan.

All things considered, the 49ers are in as good of a position as any team to strike a deal for Brown. But according to one report, their Bay Area neighbor could serve as stiff competition.

