Alex Cora Optimistic Red Sox Will Repeat As World Series Champions

The Boston Red Sox officially begin their World Series title defense Thursday when they open the 2019 season on the road against the Seattle Mariners, and Alex Cora sees no reason why his squad can’t repeat as champions.

Of course, going back-to-back is one of the hardest things to do in sports. But after Cora’s 108-win, championship-winning introductory year in Boston, and most of the team coming back for 2019 (with the exception of Joe Kelly and Craig Kimbrel), the Sox manager is optimistic his team will be hoisting baseball’s biggest trophy again come October.

And he attributes that to his players in the clubhouse.

“I think it’s who you have in the clubhouse and what they want to do,” Cora said, via the Boston Herald’s Michael Silverman. “If you start looking around the last few years, the Giants were in the World Series every other year (2010, 2012, 2014), Kansas City was in the World Series back to back years (2014-15), the Phillies in ’08 and ’09 were in back-to-back World Series, the Dodgers were in back to back World Series (2017-18), the Astros, they did an outstanding job two years ago and last year they dominated their division.

“I don’t know how to put it but teams have been able to show up the next year and put up good seasons. We do believe we’re going to do it, we have a good team all around.”

David Price already has said he wants to win “multiple world series” with Boston and isn’t ready to stop at just one. And with an abundance of players getting their first taste of a championship, we’re sure they’re just as hungry as Price and ready to repeat as World Series champs.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images