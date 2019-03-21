Aron Baynes Injury: Celtics Center Leaves Game Vs. 76ers With Ankle Sprain

Aron Baynes just can’t catch a break this season.

The Boston Celtics big man, who has missed multiple games already this season due to various injuries, left Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a left ankle sprain. He suffered the sprain during the second quarter after landing awkwardly on Marcus Smart’s foot.

Baynes was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The center has been a defensive stalwart for the Celtics this season, and the difference often is quite noticeable when he’s not available.

Boston already is without forward Gordon Hayward, who is in the concussion protocol.

