MLB Insider Speculates Terms Of Potential Chris Sale Contract Extension

Major League Baseball teams have been handing out contract extensions like it’s an episode of “Oprah.”

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, as players might be reluctant to hit free agency given how the market has played out over the past couple of offseasons, instead opting to sign on long term with their current teams to give themselves security.

Teams also have been happy to lock star players up without having to go through the long, drawn-out free-agent process.

It started with Mike Trout’s record-shattering deal, and resulted in players like Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman and Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiminez signing extensions in recent days.

The Boston Red Sox have a number of players with contracts expiring over the next couple of seasons, chief among them Mookie Betts and Chris Sale.

Betts likely will demand a contract in the ballpark of Trout’s 12-year, $430 million deal, especially if the right fielder puts up another MVP-caliber season in 2019.

But what about Sale?

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Wednesday speculated what it might take for the team to lock up Sale before he hits free agency at the end of the season.

“Sale, in theory, should easily exceed the six-year, $140 million free-agent contract the Nationals awarded left-hander Patrick Corbin, a far less accomplished pitcher,” Rosenthal wrote. “The Red Sox, without facing competition on the open market, might push for one fewer year. … Sale’s AAV would need to be at least $25 million – and based on past precedents for pitchers of his caliber, should be closer to $30 million.”

So that would put the deal at five years for around $150 million, which would bring Sale through his age 35 season.

There is plenty of reason to believe the Sox want to lock down the lefty, noting they admitted to previously mishandling contract talks with Jon Lester. Sale has also expressed a desire to stay in Boston. So it seems likely the two sides might be able to come to a deal. But only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images