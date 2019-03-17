Auburn Vs. Tennessee: Watch SEC Championship Game Online

SEC supremacy is on the line Sunday in Nashville.

No. 8 Tennessee (29-4) will take on No. 22 Auburn (25-9) in the SEC Championship Game at Bridgestone Arena. The winner, of course, will receive an automatic bid in the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The Volunteers are looking for a bit of revenge, as Auburn upset Tennessee last week on the final day of the regular season. Another victory certainly would strengthen the Tigers’ case for receiving a high seed in the tourney.

Here’s how to watch Auburn vs. Tennessee online and on TV:

When: Sunday, March 17 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN

Get in the game and enjoy the best NBA sportsbook at BetPhoenix.ag

Thumbnail photo via Randy Sartin/USA TODAY Sports Images