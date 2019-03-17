Liverpool Vs. Fulham: Late Goal Gives Reds Hard-Fought 2-1 Victory

James Milner’s penalty kick kept Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge on track with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

The vice-captain calmly converted a spot-kick with nine minutes left after a foul on Sadio Mane, whose first-half goal was cancelled out when former Reds forward Ryan Babel pounced on a defensive mix-up.

It meant Jürgen Klopp’s side moved back to the top of the standings, two points clear of Manchester City having played one match more than the reigning champions.

Thumbnail photo via Liverpool FC