Liverpool Vs. Fulham: Late Goal Gives Reds Hard-Fought 2-1 Victory

by on Sun, Mar 17, 2019 at 1:08PM

James Milner’s penalty kick kept Liverpool’s Premier League title challenge on track with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

The vice-captain calmly converted a spot-kick with nine minutes left after a foul on Sadio Mane, whose first-half goal was cancelled out when former Reds forward Ryan Babel pounced on a defensive mix-up.

It meant Jürgen Klopp’s side moved back to the top of the standings, two points clear of Manchester City having played one match more than the reigning champions.

